Mr. Elwood R. “Sonny” Hull, 72, passed away Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.
Born Jan. 16, 1949, in Berkley Springs, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Mary Ellen Hull.
He and his wife of 27 years, Louise “Vickey” (Bednarek) Hull, were married Oct. 8, 1994.
Sonny was an excellent bowler and an avid deer hunter; he was also a member of Western Maryland Sportsman’s Club, Inc. and the AARP.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Kimberley Sue Fleagle and husband Dwight, and Shannon Marie Lala and husband Leonard; grandchildren, Stephanie Fleagle, Zachary Hull (Bayle), Ashley Mary-Helen Hoover (Jeff), and Jarrett David Schreck; great-grandchildren, Mylee Hull, and Molly and Emerson Hoover; and siblings, Tim Shirley and wife Mary, Eddie Shirley and Bill Shirley (Jill).
In addition to his mother, he is preceded in death by his son, Ronald Eugene Hull; and sister, Wilma Jean Vosburgh.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro, with the Rev. Dr. Robert Cook officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad Street, Waynesboro. Masks are recommended.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org/donate
Online condolences can be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com