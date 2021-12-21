Emily Barrett Carr Otto, 87, passed away Dec. 15, 2021, at Frederick Health Hospital, Frederick, Maryland. She was a resident of Frederick, Maryland. Born in Mount Carmel, Pennsylvania, as a girl, Emily and her family moved to Napa, California. Emily married Albert C. Otto Jr., and their loving union lasted 64 years, until his death in 2015. His career in the Navy took them from California to Europe as well as stateside postings.
Emily’s own career began with Vitro Corporation and continued with the Montgomery County planning staff. Emily enjoyed bridge, mahjongg and travel.
Emily’s immediate survivors include her children, Louise Otto Myers (Charles Myers), Albert C. Otto III (Lauren) and Brian L. Otto (Amy); five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery.