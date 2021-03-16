Emily Michelle Jenkins, 31, of Hagerstown, Maryland, left this earthly world on Monday, March 8, 2021, from a tragic automobile accident.
Born on April 29, 1989, in Cumberland, Maryland, she was the daughter of Gary L. Jenkins and Donna (Johnson) Jenkins, of Middletown, Maryland.
Emily was very artistic and enjoyed painting and creating many beautiful things. With her beautiful soul and big heart, she lifted up so many people. Emily was a beautiful, colorful person who always put others before herself. Emily had a special fondness for her beloved dogs, Rocco, Diesel, Paisley and Delilah.
Emily touched so many lives and was loved by so many and will be deeply missed.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by sisters, Laura Savage and Kara Jenkins and husband Ryan; her nephews, PFC Ryan Savage, Bailey and Logan Jenkins; grandparents, Gordon and Joy Jenkins; many aunts and uncles, including special aunt Denise Murray; many cousins to include special cousins, Joe Lease and Nicole Randolph; close and special friend, Ashley Alexander; and many other close and special friends and acquaintances she met along the way.
Emily was predeceased by her loving grandmother, Ellen Johnson.
All services will be private.
If desired, memorial donations may be made to any organization that helps and assists with rescued dogs, something that was special and dear to Emily.
Arrangements are with Stauffer Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be offered at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.