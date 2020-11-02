Emma (Emmy) Mary Cervenka, 92, of Frederick, MD, and formerly of Damascus, MD, passed away gracefully and peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Spring Arbor of Frederick. She was the wife of the late John W. Cervenka, who predeceased her in 2003. Born on April 23, 1928, in Islip, New York, she was the only daughter of the late Thomas and Anna Vaclavik Bestak and stepdaughter to the late Robert Faber.
Emmy was a 1946 graduate of East Islip High School, where she lettered in basketball and softball and was a cheerleader. She was the secretary of her senior class. In her teen years, during WWII, she volunteered as a Civil Defense Blackout Warden, riding her bike throughout her community, reminding neighbors to turn off lights.
Emmy worked as a telephone operator in Islip, NY, before her marriage in 1948. Becoming a homemaker, she meticulously organized a smooth-running household of three children, one family car, a dog, parakeets, and even a frog or turtle. She participated in her children’s activities by volunteering as a den mother to Cub and Boy Scout troops. There was continually a project started somewhere in the house consisting of popsicle sticks or empty coffee cans. During this time, she developed deep, lasting relationships within a close-knit neighborhood. She was a recreational bowler and participated in bowling leagues with her husband for many years.
After the family relocated to Maryland in 1968, Emmy briefly worked at a locally owned sewing shop in Damascus. She moved on to begin her banking career as a teller at Farmers and Mechanics Bank in Damascus, eventually retiring as assistant manager and loan officer of the Damascus Branch in 1989. There she developed lasting relationships with colleagues and bank patrons.
Upon retirement, she became active with the Damascus Senior Center and participated in many vacation destinations, bus trips to shopping, theaters, and restaurants with Damascus travel groups. Reading became a favorite pastime.
Emmy was an exceptionally talented home crafter creating beautiful knitting, crocheting, plastic craft, and ceramics items for family and friends. She possessed a passion for house plants, and there was no room in her home where there was no brilliant, robust plant to brighten the room. A marvelous cook, she spoiled her family with traditional Czechoslovakian style dishes.
She will be remembered for her smile and her ‘no-nonsense’ approach to life.
The family would like to thank the staff of Spring Arbor of Frederick and Frederick County Hospice for their compassionate and attentive care through Emmy’s journey.
Surviving are her three children, Kenneth J. Cervenka and wife, Cynthia of Tilghman Island, MD, Michael T. Cervenka and wife, Coralia Terol, of Damascus, MD, and Judith A. Rogers and husband, A. Ward, of Frederick, MD, three grandchildren, Taylor, Christopher and Cody Cervenka, one great-grandchild, Runa Hanson, her sister-in-law, Mary Ellen “Bunnie” Faber, of East Islip, NY, and several nieces and nephews who affectionately referred to her as “Aunt Em.” She also leaves behind her beloved dog, Duchess. She was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas C. Faber.
Due to current COVID restrictions, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, Frederick, MD. Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Hospice of Frederick County, P. O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702 or to Frederick Health Hospital,
Development Office, 400 W. Seventh St., Frederick, MD 21701.