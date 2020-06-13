Emory Bryant

Emory Disston Bryant, 85, of Knoxville, MD, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Frederick Health Hospital. He was the husband of Nancy A. (Dunbar) Bryant. Born on June 16, 1934, he was the son of the late Emory M. and Helen (Dement) Bryant.
Emory served in the U.S. Army, drafted in 1957, before marrying Nancy in February 1959, and they were together for 61 years. He grew up farming, and worked on road construction and as a golf course maintenance mechanic.
Emory loved playing country music with several different bands. In his spare time, he enjoyed yard work and fishing.
Besides his wife, Emory is survived by one daughter, Suzette Richwagen and two sons, Michael Bryant (Penny) and David Bryant; three grandsons, John and James Bryant as well as Shawn Stottelmyer and a granddaughter Amy Archer (Mike).
He is also survived by a great-grandson, Bodie Archer; sisters, Gladys Dement (Chester), Betty Tippett (Richard) and Beulah Bryant, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Katherine Snyder; daughter-in-law, Carolyn Bryant; sisters Aletha Saigeon and June Ritlaw.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 14, at Stauffer Funeral Home, Brunswick.
A graveside service will be held at noon on Monday, June 15, at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick.
