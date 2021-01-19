Enol V. Ortiz-Vazquez

Enol Vicente Ortiz-Vazquez, age 92, of Frederick, died Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at Frederick Health Hospital. Born Nov. 3, 1928, in Arroyo, Puerto Rico, he was the son of the late Aurelio Ortiz and Flora Vazquez.
Mr. Ortiz-Vazquez was of the Catholic faith. In his younger years he enjoyed roller skating and the beach. He was a boxer, a professional wrestler (was very athletic and known as the deaf wrestler) and a body builder (winning second place in a competition) in Puerto Rico. He worked in a factory in Puerto Rico, making the drink Malta and also working as a welder in manufacturing.
Surviving are children, Enol Ortiz Jr. and twins, Joseph and Janet Ortiz; a half-sister in Puerto Rico; and eight grandchildren. He had many good friends in his home, Puerto Rico.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23 at Hartzler Funeral Home, Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Road, Frederick, with Pastor Peter Myers officiating
Inurnment will be in St. John’s Cemetery, Frederick.
