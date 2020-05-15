Mr. Eric Lee Aleshire, of Frederick, died Monday, May 11. Arrangements are by Resthaven Funeral Services, Skkot Cody P.A., Frederick.
Real-time menu updates from the social media feeds of Frederick restaurants offering takeout and delivery. To add your business, call 301-662-1163. Browse at FrederickNewsPost.com/Marketplace/Curbside.
