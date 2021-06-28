Eric Michael Bostic, 51 Feb 28, 1970 — Jun 26, 2021 Eric Michael Bostic, 51, of Hagerstown, MD, passed away, Saturday, June 26, 2021, at his home.
Born Saturday, February 28, 1970 in Westminster, Maryland, he was the son of the late Joe Bostic Jr. and the late Joyce Beatrice (Gouge) Bostic.
Eric was employed at Pole Builders Plus in Libertytown, MD for many years. Eric loved riding his motorcycle and fishing. He was a proud member of the Sorry Souls Motorcycle Club. Eric loved spending quality time with his grandchildren and his MC brothers.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years Jessica Katherine Bostic; son, Jacob Lee Bostic of Hamstead, MD; two daughters, Elizabeth Katherine Bostic of Hagerstown, MD and Samantha Anne Bostic of Manchester, MD; five grandchildren, Kathryn Joyce Wildt of Manchester, MD, Delilah M. Bostic of Hagerstown, MD, Chase Matthew Wildt of Manchester, MD, Luna Erica Bostic of Hagerstown, MD and Colton Lee Bostic of Hamstead, MD.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, July 1, 2021, at 11:00 am, at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens, 9501 U.S. Route 15 North Frederick, MD.
Family will receive friends at the Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home 1331 Eastern Blvd. North, Hagerstown, MD on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Eric’s name to the charity of your choice.
