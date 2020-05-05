Eric Gatrell, 73, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, May 2, 2020 after a brief illness with pancreatic cancer. He was the husband of 34 years to Joan Bush Gatrell.
Born on July 13, 1946 in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of the late Homer Junior Gatrell and Ruth (Whiteman) Gatrell. Eric graduated from Randolph Macon Military Academy in 1965 and went on to obtain his Associates degree in business. He worked alongside his father as a manager of Frederick Bottled Gas Company for many years before opening his own real estate appraisal business, Gatrell and Associates. He was one of the last two charter members of the Kiwanis Club of Suburban Frederick, serving as president multiple times. Eric was honored by Kiwanis International with two George F. Hixson fellowship awards. These awards recognized Eric’s outstanding service to the needy and disadvantaged of Frederick’s community.
Eric enjoyed traveling alongside his wife and enjoyed antiquing, always looking for additions to his antique glass bottle collection or coin collection. He enjoyed gardening and loved helping others. His dedication was with his family and his membership to the Kiwanis Club.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Katherine Leigh Gatrell Rice and fiancé, Michael E. Gue and Kristin Gatrell Reyes and husband, Mauro A.; step-children, Robert Scott Betson and wife, Beverly and Robyn Ann Larkin and husband, Chris; grandchildren, Abigail, Emily, Allison, Mauro Ian, Trevor, Jacqueline, Ashley, Adam, Nicole, Nick, Stephen and Cassie and husband, Richie; great-grandchildren, Mason, Larkin, Shane and Maddox; brothers-in-law, Frank Bush and wife Melony and Jerry Bush and wife, Kim and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Josh Betson and aunt, Snow Whiteman.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Kiwanis Children’s Fund, P.O. Box 6457 — Dept # 286, Indianapolis, IN 46206 or Hospice of Frederick County, PO Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com