Eric H. Johns

Eric Harold Johns, age 88, of Frederick, died, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born June 29, 1933, in South Africa, he was the son of the late Johnny and Celia Gobie Johns.
Eric was an icon of his time for anyone who knew him. He came from humble beginnings to retire as executive director of the Beare Group.
His passing leaves a void in many lives. Surviving are his wife, Delysia; three children, Anita Kanniah, Mervyn Johns (Sandy) and Aylesha Bassa (Mohammed); and nine grandchildren. Eric was predeceased in death by his son, Roland Johns, who passed away on July 17, 2021.
A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
