Erica Rosanne Liller, 37, of Hagerstown, Maryland, passed away suddenly at home, on Feb. 16, 2021.
Erica — affectionately known as Sissy to those who knew her best — was making news from the day she was born. She was featured on the front page of the local newspapers as the first baby born in Garrett County in 1984. Erica was the youngest of three children, the only girl and the first granddaughter of the extended family. She attended Dennett Road Elementary, Southern Middle, then Southern High School, where she made many lifelong friends. Erica moved to Hagerstown and majored in psychology at Hagerstown College, with hopes of becoming a therapist. She also loved being a server and bartender for many years; her favorite job was serving and training at Brenda’s Pizzeria. She also enjoyed working as a bartender at The Greene Turtle in Mount Airy, Maryland.
For her last few years, Erica lived a very private life with her mother and very best friend, Michele Fox, a longtime advertising account rep at The Frederick News-Post. She was very close to her brothers, Jason and Jesse. Never having had children of her own, her niece, Jane Anna Michele Liller, held a very special place in her heart. She also hoped to be closer to her niece and nephew, Matilda “Tillie” and Owen “Hank” Liller. Of special mention was her love for her uncle, Ryan Kitzmiller, as he was like one of her brothers.
Aside from grandparents, no one precedes her in death, and so it will be Erica’s smile that greets the rest of her immediate family members when it is their turn. She is survived by her mother and stepfather, Michele and Michael Fox, of Hagerstown, Maryland; her father and stepmother, Richard and Rebecca Liller, Friendsville, Maryland; two brothers, Jason Liller, Hagerstown, Maryland, and Jesse Liller, Madison, Wisconsin; one half brother, Greg Liller, Mentor, Ohio; maternal grandparents, Roy and Marsha Kitzmiller, Oakland, Maryland; paternal grandparents, George and Anna Pennington, Corinth, West Virginia; three aunts; two uncles; two nieces; one nephew; and nine cousins.
While Erica may not have been very social in the last year, she had more friends in her life than she ever realized, and her light will be missed by many. If Erica could leave a message for those she leaves behind, it would be to please reconnect with your friends. “Please don’t let time get away from you. Life is brief, and time is a thief.”
A celebration of Erica’s life is planned for this summer. In lieu of flowers, the family graciously asks that donations toward her final expenses be sent to the family. A GoFundMe page has been established to assist with her final expenses. Cards of sympathy may be sent to the family at 503 Lynnehaven Drive, Apt. No. 13, Hagerstown, MD 21742.