Erika Diaz

Funeral services for Erika Rachelle Diaz, 36, of Thomasville, Georgia, were on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the First Baptist Church, Cairo, Georgia. Rev. Chris Allen officiated. Interment was in Laurel Hill Cemetery, Thomasville, Georgia. Mrs. Diaz passed away at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday, March 15, 2021.
Active pallbearers were Raul Diaz Hernandez, Jonathan Franklin, Jesse Woodcock, Jerry Bishop, Mark Bishop and Nathaniel Bishop.
Mrs. Diaz was born on July 28, 1984, in Frederick, Maryland, to Charles Wilson Franklin Jr. and Jacquelyn Marie Henderson Franklin. On July 15, 2017, she married Raul Diaz Hernandez, who survives. Erika was district migrant coordinator and Elementary ESOL teacher for the Thomas County Board of Education. She was a member of the Cairo First Baptist Church.
Survivors include: her husband, Raul Diaz Hernandez, of Thomasville, Georgia; children, Evelyn Diaz and Mirelle Diaz, both of Thomasville, Georgia; parents, Wil and Jackie Franklin, of Sautee, Georgia; brother, Jonathan Franklin, of Atlanta, Georgia; and a sister, Marlaina Woodcock (Jesse), of Thomasville, Georgia.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, C. Wilson and Lyla M. Franklin Sr.; great-aunts, Elizabeth Franklin Larsen, Mary E. Franklin, Leeanna Franklin and Margaret V. Franklin; and cousins, Cheryl Henderson and William Henderson.
Memorials may be made in Mrs. Diaz’s memory to: Migrant Students Program, c/o Thomas County Public Schools, 200 N. Pinetree Blvd., Thomasville, GA 31792.
