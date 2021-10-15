Erika Sell, 91, Middletown, passed away Oct. 11, 2021, at 12:30 pm.
Erika was born Jan. 13, 1930, in Linkenheim, Germany. She was the second of three girls, born to Karl and Chrystal Nagel Deubel.
She was married to Cpl. John A. Sell on July 19, 1952, in Erlangen, Germany. In addition to her husband, John, she is survived by her daughter, Heide Cutler, and her granddaughter, Kimberly (David) Gyorgy, both residing in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania; and her great-granddaughter, Kaila Gyorgy, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Also surviving are her nephew, Alfred “Bud” Sieple, and niece, Sandy Higgins, of Pennsylvania; as well as niece, Diane Heater of Missouri. Erika was pre-deceased by her parents and sisters, Lisa Deubel Byrd and Elsa Deubel Sieple.
Erika travelled the world with her husband during their 22-year military career, most notably serving three-year tours in Asmara, Eritrea, Tehran, Iran, and Mannheim, Germany. When asked, Erika always said that if she had a place to hang her hat, she was home. She enjoyed traveling, and throughout her life, she visited five continents and more than 40 countries. She chose the Middletown Valley for her retirement years. While living in Middletown, she enjoyed visiting with family and friends, bowling and playing pinochle with their friends, Bill and Orma Caves. Erika always said that during her travels, she never met a person who was not her friend.
Erika was a member of the Middletown United Methodist Church (MUMC) and AARP Chapter 636. She volunteered her services wherever she was living, volunteering at the Frederick food bank for several years, serving as a girl scout leader, volunteering at thrift shops, and holding several positions at MUMC. Erika was also a dedicated blood/platelet donor, and over her lifetime, she donated several gallons to the Red Cross.
There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18 at the Donald Thompson Funeral Home in Middletown, Maryland. Interment will be at the convenience of her family.
In lieu of flowers, family request that a donation can be made in her honor to MUMC at 7108 Fern Ct, Middletown, MD 21769.
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.