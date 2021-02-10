Ernest Eugene Leatherman, 91, of Myersville, Maryland, passed from this life on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at Doey’s House in Hagerstown, Maryland. He was the beloved husband of the late Katherine Leatherman.
Born on June 12, 1929, in Myersville, Maryland, he was the son of the late Elmer Daniel and Carrie Ellen (Brandenburg) Leatherman.
Ernest was a lifelong serving member of the Grossnickle Church of the Brethren, Myersville. He was a career carpenter and wood worker. Ernest loved riding his bike on the C&O Canal, was an avid football fan and enjoyed traveling in the United States. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother, and he enjoyed spending time with his family.
He is survived by his children, Sharon Phillips, of Myersville, Sam Leatherman, of Myersville, Michael Leatherman and wife Debbie, of Middletown, and Karen Riggs and husband Robert, of Hagerstown; numerous beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter; sister, Grace Moser, of Myersville; brother, Elwood Leatherman; and wife, Gladys, of Middletown.
He was preceded in death his brothers, Merhle Leatherman, Gaither Leatherman, Franklin Leatherman and Arthur Leatherman; sisters, Mildred Blickenstaff, Annabelle Martin and Florence Doyle; son, Douglas Leatherman; and two granddaughters, Rebecca Riggs and Erin Leatherman.
Interment will be at Grossnickle Church of the Brethren Cemetery in Myersville, Maryland. Please contact a family member or the church for service information.
Memorial donations may be made to The Disaster Relief Fund, c/o Grossnickle Church of the Brethren, P.O. Box 575, Myersville, MD 21773.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at baststaufferfuneralhome.com.