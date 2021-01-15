Ernest Staub

Ernest Wilbur Staub, 85, of Emmitsburg, Maryland, peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. He was the loving and devoted husband of Ellen (Wetzel) Staub, his wife of 66 years.
Born Dec. 3, 1935 in Taneytown, Maryland, Ernest was the son of the late Clayton and Ruth (Reaver) Staub.
Ernest worked at Cambridge Rubber Company; he was a truck driver for Bealls Express, Ehrlich Newmark and Jay Dee Trucking. He loved trucking and working for Tom’s Creek Methodist Church, where he was an active member. Since trucking, he has enjoyed more than 20 years of retirement filled with church, family, fishing and especially ping pong. Ernest frequently vacationed to Florida, where he went deep sea fishing with his son and family. Every Sunday, Ernest spent his evenings playing ping pong with family and friends for the past several years.
Ernest is survived by his wife, Ellen; his children, Rose Marie Glass and husband Marvin, of Taneytown, Yvonne Kesner and husband Leonard, of Middletown, and Fred Staub and wife Elizabeth, of Navarre, Florida; grandchildren, Jeremiah Knox, Alicia Knox, Jordan Knox, Amanda Fell, Corey Staub, Tyler Staub and David Staub; sisters, Rosanna Lescalleet, of Keymar, and Rhoda Cain, of Taneytown; brothers, Robert Staub, of Emmitsburg, Mervin Staub, of Taneytown and Ralph Staub, of Taneytown. He was preceeded in death by sisters, Mary Colson and Evelyn Springer; and brother, Raymond Staub.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at the Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 210 W. Main St., Emmitsburg. Due to THE COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be private for the family only at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18 at Tom’s Creek United Methodist Church (live-streaming will be available for those unable to attend at https://www.facebook.com/MDFHWestminster). Burial will follow in Tom’s Creek Community Cemetery (the Promised Land) in Emmitsburg.
In lieu of flowers, please consider gifting a memorial donation to Tom’s Creek Church, 10926 Simmons Road, Emmitsburg, MD 21727. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.