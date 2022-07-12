Ernest William Staub Jr. was a man of few words and many loving actions. A native of Thurmont, he was born July 25, 1937, and passed peacefully surrounded by family on July 9, 2022. He was the brother of Helen Troxell (Robert Troxell, deceased), Cathy Young (Loring Young), Margaret Garner, deceased (Fred Garner, deceased) and Calvin Staub Sr., deceased (Kitty Staub, deceased); and the son of the late Ernest Staub Sr. and Vida Staub. In 1955, he graduated from Thurmont High School, where he served as the Future Farmers of America’s president for two years. From November 1960 through November 1962, he served in the United States Army. After serving, he built, with his own two hands, the home he lived in with his beloved wife of nearly 62 years, Mary Virginia Staub.
A talented carpenter, Ernie owned his own construction business, Ernie’s Home Improvement.
Ernie’s handy nature and generosity were not limited to his family but were extended to many dear friends and neighbors.
An extremely caring person, he will be dearly missed by his two children, Carol Fasick Joyce and Sabrina Staub. He was loved fiercely by his four grandchildren, Cyrus Staub (Amanda Zamora), Phoenix Staub (Zachariah Diaz), Hannah Fasick (Matthew Keeney) and Gregory Ches Fasick (Shelby Fasick). Their Pappy taught them how to ride a tractor and how to pick a ripe watermelon, and made them many gifts by hand. He was also mischievous — he was famous for wrapping a Christmas present dozens of times, then chuckling as his grandchildren raced to rip all the paper off the fastest.
A celebration of life will be held at Thurmont Carnival Grounds, in the Fireman’s Activity Building, 123 E. Main St., Thurmont, MD 21788, from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 16; visitation will be from noon to 12:45 p.m., with a funeral service at 1 p.m. A reception will follow. All are welcome.
