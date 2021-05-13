On May 10, 2021, Essie Freeburn, daughter of Norris and Eva Robinson, passed away after a lengthy illness. She was 90 years old.
Essie entered the workforce after being left as sole parent to her two teenage children. In her 27-year career with the Food and Drug Administration, she advanced from the position of clerk typist to that of administrative assistant.
Her generosity is perhaps that quality for which she was best known. Having come into some money, she was known to bestow gifts on friends, family and often strangers.
Essie was predeceased by her husband, Clyde. She is survived by her daughter, Ginnie; son, William; and her grandchildren, Sharon Young, Richard Fowler and John Freeburn. She also had four beloved great-grandchildren; a sister, Rose Marie Redd; and a brother, Norris Robinson Jr.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org).