Estella Wetzel

Estella Mae Wetzel, 89, of Thurmont, Maryland, passed away April 14, 2022, at Gettysburg Hospital.
She worked at Cozy Rest for 29 years.
Estella is survived by children, Judy Biss, of Mississippi, Sharon Boone (Harold), of Smithsburg, Roger (Ellen) Wetzel, of Hanover, Pennsylvania, Robert Wetzel, of Thurmont, Wanda Woods, of Littlestown, Pennsylvania, and Cindy (Jake) Butler, of Cascade. She has five surviving sisters and three surviving brothers, and was preceded in death by two sisters. She has 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, April 18, 2022, at Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway (U.S. 15 North), Frederick, where a funeral service will take place at noon, followed by interment in Resthaven Memorial Gardens at the same address.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family.