Estelle E. Snowden (nee Lowman), 83, of Sykesville, Maryland, died on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at home surrounded by her family.
She was born Jan. 30, 1938, in Baltimore, Maryland, the daughter of the late John L. Lowman and the late Martha Lowman (nee Gassaway).
She was the wife of the late Hamilton P. “Hambone” Snowden.
She enjoyed crochet, crossword puzzles, watching TV and riding motorcycles with her husband.
She is survived by her twin sister, Martha Cook; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and a host of family and friends.
Friends may call at the Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 1212 West Old Liberty Road, Winfield, MD 21784 (next to South Carroll High School) from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, with the funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. The service will be livestreamed starting at 10:50 a.m. A mask and social distancing are required at the funeral home.
Interment will take place at White Rock Cemetery, Sykesville, Maryland.
Memorial contributions may be made to Carroll Hospice Inc., 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157, or the American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220
Arrangements were made by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. For online condolences, visit www.burrier-queen.com.