Esther Bruce

Esther Elaine Bruce, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore, Maryland, after battling chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) for several years.
Elaine was born May 29, 1939, in Negley, Ohio, to Marion Grier Goodhart and Esther Alberta (Cope) Goodhart. She grew up in Vestal, New York, with her loving parents and two wonderful sisters.
After graduation from Vestal Central High School in 1957, Elaine enlisted in the U.S. Army Women’s Army Corps during the early years of the Vietnam Conflict. While stationed in Heidelberg, Germany, she met and fell in love with another U.S. Army Soldier, William R. Bruce. The couple would be married Jan. 12, 1961. Elaine would complete her Army service with an honorable discharge and a Good Conduct Medal. While still residing in Heidelberg, Elaine gave birth to her first child, Rebecca, Dec. 22, 1962. Subsequently, when her Army husband, Bill, was stationed at Fort Ritchie in Frederick County, Maryland; she gave birth to her second child, Michael, Nov. 19, 1965. While a stay-at-home mom during the early years of her children, Elaine earned her associate degree at Frederick Community College in 1976. Elaine’s career is highlighted by her position as a buyer and parts expeditor at Fairchild Space. She later served in secretarial support at the Department of Energy. Working full time, Elaine continued her education and received her bachelor’s degree at the University of Maryland University College (UMUC). Elaine ultimately retired in the late 1990s to provide day care for her two young granddaughters.
Both Elaine and her husband, Bill, were active members at the American Legion Post 282 in Woodsboro, Maryland, where they had each served as post commander. They both played key roles in the Post’s bingo program, which helped raise funds for U.S. veteran causes, and the creation of a Korean War memorial that overlooks the town of Woodsboro, Maryland.
Elaine was a devout Christian and a lifelong member of the South End Baptist Church on Carrolton Drive in Frederick, Maryland. She sang in the church choir, helped with Sunday School, volunteered, and put her craft skills to use for various Christmas gift projects. She had a great love for the Holy Bible, and she regularly took part in Bible study with her dear friends.
Elaine enjoyed singing and sewing crafts, as well as crossword and word search puzzles. Elaine was an avid reader and delighted in Whodunnit Mystery Thriller books, TV programs and movies. She loved Sue Grafton, James Patterson and Jack Reacher books. Her favorite shows included Perry Mason, Matlock and old Charlie Chan films.
Elaine is predeceased by her parents; her husband; as well as her daughter, Rebecca Lynn Bruce-McAvoy.
She is survived by her son, Michael Ian Bruce; her granddaughters, Amanda Christine Haislipp and Madeline Elise Haislipp, with fiancé, Nick Long; her two sisters and spouses, Margaret and Dick Graper, and Marilyn and Bob Graper; nephews, David Graper, Daniel Graper, Rick Graper and Robert Graper; and niece, Christy Graper Grenga.
In addition, Elaine is survived by Bill’s family in South Carolina, which includes Richard and Margaret Bruce; Carroll, Danny and Ruby Reynolds; as well as the family members of all those listed here whose lives were always a subject of interest, and joy, for Elaine.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Aug. 25, 2021, at Stauffer Funeral Homes, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, Maryland. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Interment will be held at a future date at Arlington National Cemetery, where she will rejoin her husband, William R. Bruce, and receive Full Military Honors.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneral.com