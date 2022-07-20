Esther Perkins

Esther Virginia Perkins, 75, of Frederick, Maryland, went home to be with the Lord on July 17, 2022, surrounded by her loving family, after a five year battle with dementia. Esther was born in Urbana, Maryland, on Feb. 26, 1947, to Launa and James Harrison.
Esther enjoyed her friends and family, loved playing bingo with her neighbors, and playing slot machines. She enjoyed attending Frederick Keys baseball games with her husband, Harold. She worked as a volunteer at the Crestwood Village Clubhouse.
Esther would never turn down a bowl of ice cream or a vanilla milkshake. Her best friends were her great-granddaughters Abby and Grace. They enjoyed doing arts and crafts, and playing card games. Esther touched so many lives and will be greatly missed.
Esther is survived by her husband of 54 years, Harold Richard Perkins Jr.; daughters, Nita L. Wilbur (Sean), and Robin Gail Perkins; stepson, Michael L. Perkins; grandchildren, Emily R. Hyser, Megan B. Sweeney, Connor Wilbur, Brock Wilbur, Timmy and Tommy Wolf, Bradley Faircloth, Heather Wolf, and Amanda Dimitch (Brian); great-grandchildren, Grace L. Sweeney, Abbygale L. Sweeney, Delaney Dimitch, Brodie Dimitch and T.J. Wolf; brothers, Marvin J. Harrison (Cheryl), Melvin Harrison, Mehrl Harrison; sisters, Loretta M. Lickey, Dorothy Harrison, Gloria Harrison (Vic Portner) and Sherri Harrison; sister-in-law, Sandra J. Sos (Anthony); and many nieces and nephews. Esther is predeceased by her son, Harold R. Perkins III “Ricky”; and her brother, Edward L. Harrison.
The family will receive friends at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Homes, P.A., 106 E. Church St., Frederick, Maryland, on Friday, July 22, 2022, from 4-7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Esther’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital www.stjude.org. Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com.