Esther Perkins

Esther Virginia Perkins, 75, of Frederick, Maryland, went home to be with the Lord on July 17, 2022, surrounded by her loving family, after a five year battle with dementia. Esther was born in Urbana, Maryland, on Feb. 26, 1947, to Launa and James Harrison.

Esther enjoyed her friends and family, loved playing bingo with her neighbors, and playing slot machines. She enjoyed attending Frederick Keys baseball games with her husband, Harold. She worked as a volunteer at the Crestwood Village Clubhouse.