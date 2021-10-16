Esther Rice Samakouris

Esther Clare Rice Samakouris, 90, passed away peacefully at her home Oct. 11, 2021, surrounded by family. She was born Dec. 10, 1930, in Washington, D.C., the daughter of the late Joseph Alva and Esther Lentz Rice.
Esther graduated from Coolidge High School in the District of Columbia and graduated from Western Maryland College (now McDaniel College) in 1952 with a bachelor’s degree in History. It was during her college years that she met her future husband, Theodore (Sammy to family). She taught elementary school in Montgomery County for a period of time as well as preschool in Baltimore County before becoming a highly respected and sought after substitute teacher.
Church was a very important part of Esther’s life. She was an active member of Damascus United Methodist Church. She was past president and life member of the Women’s Society of Christian Service; an active member of the Joy Circle; Superintendent of Sunday school; and director of the nursery department and vacation Bible school. She was a founding member of the bell choir. She coordinated the annual bazaar during the turkey-oyster dinner. She was on the building committee for the new church addition. Esther was in the first group to become certified to work/run a commercial kitchen.
Esther loved her family. She enjoyed spending time with her girls, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, always providing support, guidance and love.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Theodore Samakouris; and four daughters, Cathyrn Roberts (Jerry deceased), Deborah Lambooy (Peter), Esther LaMaster (David) and Margaret Hauptman (Victor). Also surviving are her sister, Susan R. Poole; and brother, Frank D. Rice. She was predeceased by her brother, Joseph A. Rice.
She was the proud grandmother of 11 grandchildren, Heather Hughes (Patrick), Jennifer Andrews, Rebekah Lambooy, David Lambooy (Briana), Samuel Lambooy (Andrea), Sarah Morris (Jason), Deborah Hunt (Wally), Rachel Gist (Sidney), Thomas LaMaster, Kimberly Martin (Joe) and Matthew Hauptman. She was blessed with 20 great-grandchildren.
