Estrid Inge Harrell

Estrid passed away peacefully at home in Myersville, MD, on Aug. 27, 2020. Estrid was born in Helsinge, Denmark, on Sept 27, 1939. She and her family, The Hansens were living in Denmark, when the Germans invaded. After the war the family boarded a boat headed for the United States, in 1949. The Hansen family, with four children, Eda, Rolf, Estrid and Ingrid, immigrated, and lived in Bethesda, MD. Estrid graduated from Bethesda Chevy Chase High School. Estrid married John Sherrod Harrell Jr. in 1958 and enjoyed more than 61 years of marriage. They have two fine children, Eva Marie Harrell and John Sherrod Harrell III. Estrid has three handsome grandsons, Jacob, Bryan and Joe. Estrid has many nephews and nieces — too many to mention — and, other relatives and friends. Estrid loved the outdoors, gardening, swimming, fishing, biking, camping, walking and traveling. She visited most National Parks, Canadian Parks, Alaska twice, Mexico, all of Scandinavia, Europe, Iceland and the Caribbean Islands many times as she loved to snorkel. Estrid has many fun-filled memories. When Estrid’s children were in Damascus High School she went to work at Bureau of Standards (NIST), and later at the National Institute of Health (NIH). Estrid stopped working in 1991 when her husband John, retired. No services are scheduled. Memorial contributions may be made in Estrid’s name to Frederick Rescue Mission in Frederick, MD, or Hospice of Frederick, MD.
