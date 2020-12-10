Ethel “Penny” Frances (Read) Mullican, 79, of New Windsor and formerly of Laytonsville, Maryland, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at home surrounded by family. Beloved wife of the late Russell “Muggs” I. Mullican Jr., Mrs. Mullican was born April 6, 1941, in Washington, D.C., the daughter of the late Richard Boyd Read and the late Cora Blanche (Golden) Read.
Surviving are daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Allen Slater of New Windsor; their children, grandson Dalton Slater, of New Windsor, grandson Dillon and wife Jes Slater and their daughter, great-granddaughter Paige of Taneytown, daughter, Carey M. Dove, of Woodbine, and her children, grandson Kyle Dove of Baltimore and granddaughter Elizabeth Dove of Mount Airy. Also survived by sister, Susie Burgess, of Woodsboro; and brothers, Bradley and Gary Read, both of Washington, D.C.
Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave. Westminster, MD 21157. Online condolences at www.burrier-queen.com