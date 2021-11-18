Ethel Smith-Swanson

Ethel “Nute”, nee Rice, Smith-Swanson, 87, of Falling Waters, West Virginia, passed away Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at Hospice Inpatient Facility.
Born Oct. 30, 1934, in Mountaindale, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Spencer Lewis Rice and Annie Elizabeth Fultz Rice.
Nute worked many years as a surgical tech at FMH. She was one of the first trainees there.
Nute is survived by a daughter; one son; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph Smith; and two children. Nute later married Harold Swanson, now deceased.
Services and interment will be private.
Arrangements are by Brown Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at www.brownfu neralhomeswv.com.