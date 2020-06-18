Ethel Toms

Mrs. Ethel Emelyne Toms, 86, of Frederick, passed away peacefully at home after a lengthy illness. She was the loving wife of Jimmie Leon Toms, her husband of 67 years.
Born June 18, 1934, in Denver, CO, Ethel was the daughter of the late Robert N. and Cora McCormick. She married her husband Jimmie in 1953, and they travelled the world together before settling down in the Frederick, Maryland, area to raise their children. Ethel loved to cross-stitch; she also enjoyed cooking and sewing and was a repository of family recipes.
In addition to her loving husband, Jimmie, Mrs. Toms is survived by two children, Steven Toms & wife Brenda, and Laura Toms; a sister-in-law, Margaret McCormick; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert McCormick.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 19, in the Garden of Devotion at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick. Friends are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (www.bcrf.org).