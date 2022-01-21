Ethel V. Rice

Ethel Viola Rice, aged 106 and 1 month, of Ijamsville, MD, passed away on Wednesday January 19, 2022, at the Kline Hospice House, Mt. Airy, MD.
Born on December 17, 1915, in Frederick County, Park Mills, MD, to the late Guy and Emma (Leather) Plunkard.
She was married to Charles L. Rice and shared 52 years of marriage until his passing on May 31, 1988. Ethel was a hard working dedicated farmer’s wife, and a wonderful wife, mother, homemaker, cook, and baker.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Joanne E. Dupuie, a grandson Todd Alan Rice, and her beloved kitty Bootsie. Ethel was the middle child of 11 children and is the last of her immediate family. She is predeceased by seven brothers; Lewis Plunkard, Herbert Plunkard, Roy Plunkard, John Plunkard, Harry Plunkard, Donald Plunkard, and Jim Plunkard, and three sisters; Carrie Brandenburg, Margaret Gardiner, and Ruby Shaff.
Ethel is survived by 6 children and spouses; Violet I. Rice, Frederick, MD, Robert (Bob) L. Rice (Iris), Ijamsville, MD, Thomas (Tom) E. Rice, Sr. (Nellie), Frederick, MD, Ernest (Ernie) F. Rice, Winchester, VA, Larry E. Rice (Margaret), Unionville, VA, and R. Eileen Rice, Ijamsville, MD, her grandchildren; Amber Wolfe (Eric), Shawn Rice, Thomas Rice, Jr. (Patsy), Tim Rice (Tessie Gladhill), Teresa Stevens (Doug), Wade Rice, Dawn Sparkman (Paul), Kevin Perry, her 11 great grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren, a son-in-law Marshall B. Dupuie, Frederick, MD, and many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and special friends.
A private graveside service will be held at the family’s convenience.
Mom will be remembered and loved in the hearts of her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Ethel’s name can be made to; Wesley Chapel UM Church. 3519 Urbana Pike, Frederick, MD 21704 or Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701.
