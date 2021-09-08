Etta B. Kidwell (June 10, 1938 — Sept. 4, 2021)
Etta B. Kidwell, 83, of Greencastle, Pennsylvania, passed away Sept. 4, 2021, at her home. Born June 10, 1938, in Straight Creek, Kentucky, she was a daughter of the late Curtis and Lucille Baker Widener.
Etta earned her bachelor’s degree in business management from the University of Maryland and was employed as a grants manager assistant with the National Institute of Health. She retired in 1995 to take care of her grandchildren, enjoy life with her husband and family, and nurture her rose garden. She was very involved with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and was passionate about supporting research to help those who suffer from the disease, including her granddaughter.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, William R. Kidwell, whom she married Dec. 27, 1955; two daughters, Shari Lynn Kidwell (William Plutnick), of Owingsville, Kentucky, and Joy “Beth” Perry, of Greencastle; three grandchildren, Jerome Patterson II, of Hagerstown, Maryland, Jasmine Patterson, of Greencastle, and Shawn Perry II, of Hagerstown, Maryland; one great-granddaughter, Josslynn Rios; and two sisters, Hazel Stewart (Levi), of Sunman, Indiana, and Edith Collins (Terry), of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. In addition to her parents, Etta was preceded in death by her son, Russell Lee Kidwell; and three siblings, Naomi Taylor, Shelby Widener and Roy E. Widener.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10 at the Harold M. Zimmerman and Son Funeral Home, 45 S. Carlisle Street, Greencastle, PA 17225. The family will receive friends from 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home. Her favorite flowers were roses. Additionally, memorial contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, www.cff.org. Online condolences may be offered at www.zimmermanfh.com.