Etta Mae Wisner, 92, Myersville, died Saturday, June 26, 2021 at her home. She was the wife of Donald E. Wisner Sr. They were married September 22, 1951.
Born in Harmony on May 20, 1929 she was a daughter of the late Henry Benton and Jean Meiklejohn Baker. She was a very active member of the Harmony Church of the Brethren, Myersville, where she served as a Deacon, Sunday school teacher, Bible study teacher and helped with senior citizens. She enjoyed spending time with her family and extended family at the beach whether it was Ocean City, Chincoteague or North Carolina. She also enjoyed taking bus trips and also crabbing in Crisfield.
Surviving, besides her husband re one daughter Lois Willard ,Myersville, a daughter-in-law Charlotte Wisner, Myersville; six grandchildren Amy (John) Burwell, Michael (Emily) Willard, Holly (Justin) Brashears, Scott (Carla) Wisner, Josh Willard, Becky (James) Green; five great-grandchildren Morgan Howell, Casey and Zak Willard, Sara and Avery Burwell, Maggie Brashears; one sister Evelyn Haines, Myersville and a sister-in-law Patsy Baker, Myersville.
She was predeceased by her son Pat Wisner, her son-in-law Mike Willard and brothers Elmer Baker, Mark Baker and Richard Baker.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday June 29 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at the Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St., Middletown. Funeral services will be held 11 AM Wednesday June 30 at the Harmony Church of the Brethren, 3924 Brethren Church Road, Myersville. Rev. Leon Yoder will officiate. Interment will be made in the Harmony Church of the Brethren, Myersville.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Harmony Church of the Brethren Cemetery Fund.