Eugene D. Franklin, of Bethlehem, Georgia, was called to be with our Lord and savior Aug. 16, 2021. Born Dec. 29, 1972, to Mary Elizabeth Bowie and James M. Proctor; adopted and raised by Larry V. Franklin Sr.
Eugene attended Frederick High School and graduated from Brunswick High School in 1991. Eugene played in the marching band and was recognized among the Who’s Who American Association. After high school, Eugene attended Frederick Community College and continued his education online, attending Liberty University.
Eugene led a remarkable life. He was employed for many years at L.A. Fitness, where he immediately made an impact in sales, leading the nation in all sales categories. That gave him the opportunity for a position in upper management. He was also a very gifted beautician and barber for many years. Eugene was a phenomenal musician, playing several instruments, from the piano, organ and base guitar to the drums and saxophone. While pursuing his musical career in Atlanta, Eugene made an impression on many musicians in the area, most notable T-Boz of TLC.
Eugene was a born again believer in Christ.
He leaves to mourn, his loving wife of 20 years, Mrs. Fannie C. Franklin; his son, Nathan Eugene Franklin; daughters, Ke’Mya, Myriah, Shaniyah and Messiah; his siblings, Randy Franklin, Karissa Kinsella-Franklin, Serina McTaggart-Franklin and Lexi Franklin; his half-brothers, James Proctor Jr. and Tyson Proctor; half-sisters, Chassity Proctor and Ranisha Proctor; his stepmother, Tuconya Proctor; lifelong friends, Kevin Streeter, Andre Weedon, Eugene Evans and the Cegaye families; in addition to his uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and a host of cousins.
Eugene will be dearly missed by his family and friends of Atlanta, Georgia, and Frederick, Maryland. May his soul rest in peace and light perpetually shine upon him.
A memorial service will be held Sept. 11, 2021, at noon at:
Thomas Tabernacle Holiness Church, 517 S. Market St., Frederick, MD 21701
His final resting place: Fairview Cemetary, 731 Holden Road, Frederick, MD 21701.