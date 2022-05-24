Eugene (Gene) Harrison Green, 94, of Rosemont, Maryland, passed from this life Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Citizens Care and Rehabilitation Center in Frederick, Maryland. He was the beloved husband of Mary Lou Green for 56 years. He was the last of his immediate family.
Born April 19, 1928, in Lovettsville, Virginia, he was the son of the late Daniel Harrison and Lillian (Connor) Green.
Gene worked as a carman for the B&O, Chessie System and CSX Railroads, retiring after 45 years. He was local chairman of the Brotherhood Railway Carmen Union from 1967 to 1989. He coached Little League, Babe Ruth, American Legion and Maryland State League baseball for many years, winning some title games along the way. He loved his Texas Rangers. He was member of the Frederick Eagles No. 1067; a life member of both Moose Lodge No. 948, Charles Town, and Red Men Lodge 84 Williamsport; a member of Sons of Steadman-Keenan American Legion Post 96, Brunswick; and a member of Petersville Luther Chapel. He loved to plant a big garden every summer, and putting out produce on his little roadside stand. He enjoyed the Great Frederick Fair, but one of his greatest pleasures was watching his son, Bryan, race, the No. 99 car.
In addition, to his wife, he is survived by daughter, Jeanne Brandenburg-Smith and husband Tim; son, Bryan Green and wife Vickie; stepdaughter, Mary Beth Beijers and husband Wilfred; stepdaughter, Pam Jamison and husband Steve; eight grandchildren, Dwayne, Nick, Zack, Jessica, Sara, Jenna, Taryn and Amber; nine great-grandchildren, Austin, Ryleigh, Finch, Mason, Fiona, Bryce, Wyatt, Keegan, Koralynn and one on the way; grand dog, “Mallard”; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Ernest Green, Margaret Cannon, Evelyn “Tootie” Howard, Bernice Comer and Audrey Clipp; and special nephew, Larry Green.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home, (Brunswick), 1100 North Maple Ave., in Brunswick, Maryland.
A celebration of Gene’s life journey will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home, Brunswick. Jim Pope will officiate. Interment will be at Lovettsville Union Cemetery in Lovettsville, Virginia.
Memorial donations may be made to the Great Frederick Fair; P.O. Box 604, Frederick, MD 21705, or Montevue/Citizens Auxiliary, 1920 Rosemont Ave, Frederick, MD 21702. Please indicate “in memory of Eugene H. Green.”
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.