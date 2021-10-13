Eugene "Gene" Merritt Page

Eugene M. Page (“Gene”) passed away peacefully on Oct. 6, 2021, in Frederick, Maryland. He is survived by Jane, his wife of 50 years. He is also survived by his children, Virginia, Laura (“Lori”), John and David; and his stepchildren, Cindy and Michael; as well as his grandchildren, Nathan, Paul, Luke, Aaron, Sarah, Bennett, Clara, Theodore, Daniel, Calvin and Nora. He was predeceased by his granddaughter, Rosalie.
Gene was born in Lompoc, California, Jan. 11, 1934. He was employed for 40 years by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), where he was on the ground floor of the computerization of weather and sea maps. His work earned him numerous awards, including a Bronze Medal Award for Superior Federal Service from the United States Department of Commerce, a Special Achievement Award from NOAA for his work on the Marine Data Systems Project, and a Benchmark from the National Ocean Service for his 40 years of service to the government. He served as an officer in the United States Navy for eight years, both active duty and reserve, from which he was honorably discharged.
Gene was a graduate of the University of Arkansas. He was also a founding member of Faith Reformed Presbyterian Church (FRPC) in Frederick, Maryland, where he participated in the music program. He loved to sing, and he was a lifelong member of the Society for the Preservation and Encouragement of Barber Shop Quartet Singing in America Inc. (SPEBSQSA), singing in both the Frederick Catoctones chorus and various barbershop quartets, particularly the Harmony Legend, for most of his life. In his spare time, he enjoyed history and astronomy, as well as playing the piano and the harmonica.
He will be deeply missed by his family and many friends. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 16, 2021, at the Faith Reformed Presbyterian Church, 8158 Yellow Springs Road, Frederick, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Faith Reformed Presbyterian Church.
