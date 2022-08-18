Eugene Miller

Eugene (Gene) Anthony Miller, 88, of Thurmont, Maryland, passed peacefully from this life at home on Friday, July 22, 2022. Born Jan. 6, 1934, in Emmitsburg, Maryland, to the late Herbert J. and Mary B. (Topper) Miller, he was the loving husband of Patricia L. (Fisher) Miller, to whom he was married for 61 years.
Gene was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, American Legion Post 168, Amvets Post 7, Blue Ridge Sportsman’s Club, and the South Mountain Rod & Gun Club. He served in the United States Air Force, receiving basic training in New York at Sampson Air Force Base and was stationed in Texas, Japan and Massachusetts. He retired as supervisor of the sheet metal shop from Leidos Biomedical Research Inc. at Ft. Detrick after 23 years, then enjoyed time with his grandchildren, with whom he went on many school field trips. He loved hunting, fishing, crabbing, camping, spending time with family, and playing the slots at Charles Town.
Surviving in addition to his devoted wife are son, Anthony (Tony) Miller (Tammy), of Thurmont; daughter, Robin Clem (Ellis), of Fairfield, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Tara Hahn, Chelsey Smith and Ryan Miller; great-grandchildren, Nicole Hahn, EllaMae, Wayne III and Wyatt Smith; sisters, Dora (Skip) Knott and R. Louise Orndorff (Clarence); as well as many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by sisters, Mary Genevieve Miller, Adele Jensen, Theresa Jensen, Anna (Jo) Little, Irene (Dink) Wantz and Mary Topper; brothers, Regis, Donald, James, Bernard (Duke), Patrick, Gerald (Butch) and Kenneth Miller.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at a later date, with interment in the new St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Emmitsburg, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 16150 St. Anthony Road, Emmitsburg, MD 21727, or Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701.
Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, Maryland, and online condolences may be offered at jldavisfh.com.