Eunice Fay Stottlemyer, age 73, of Hedgesville, WV, died unexpectedly Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at her home. Born Jan. 13, 1947, in Johnsville, she was the daughter of the late David and Lillie Weddle Grimes. She was the wife of Ronald L. Stottlemyer.
In her younger years, Eunice was a Girl Scout leader and volunteered with the Brethren Volunteer Service program based in New Windsor. She worked as a hairdresser and then was employed in card services with Chase Bank of Frederick. She was a former member of Beaver Dam Church of the Brethren, enjoyed crocheting, needlepoint and watching Hallmark Christmas movies.
She is also survived by sisters, Bonnie Dodson and husband Robert of Mt. Airy and Maxine VanStaten of Asheville, NC; brother, Robert Grimes of Johnsville and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sister, Carol Moxley and brothers, Wayne Grimes and infant Ralph Grimes.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24 at Hartzler Funeral Home, Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Road, Frederick, with Pastor Greg Quintrell, of Locust Grove Church of the Brethren, officiating. Wearing masks, social distancing and limiting the number of people in the funeral home will be in effect.
Private interment will be in Beaver Dam Cemetery.
You are invited to leave a message or memory on our “tribute wall” at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.