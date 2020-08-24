Eva Bradshaw Dean, 98, passed away on Aug. 19, 2020, at the home of her daughter. She was the wife of the late Desmond G. Dean.
Eva was born on June 21, 1922, in Frederick, MD. She was the oldest of six children born to the late Lula Olive and John L. Bradshaw. She was predeceased by brothers John Bradshaw and David Bradshaw, and sisters Geraldine Ewing and Francis Nusbaum. She grew up in Frederick and graduated from the new Frederick High School. She married the love of her life, Des, and moved to Middletown, where she lived most of her life and raised her family.
She was a faithful member of Zion Lutheran Church and the Zion Daughter’s class. Eva was also active in the Middletown Fire Company Auxiliary. She loved preparing meals for both the church and fire company, where she had many friends and spent many happy hours. In addition she was a proud member of the Order of Eastern Star for over 50 years. Eva loved quilting and her friends with the Zion Quilters. Family was very important to her and she loved her time with all the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Besides being a homemaker and helping on the farm, she worked as a crossing guard and worked in the school cafeteria. She then went to work for Dr.’s Remsburg and Evich and retired after 27 years of working in their office.
Surviving are her children Gaither Dean and wife Marie, Waynesboro, Paul Dean and wife Amy, Boonsboro, Sandra Coblentz, Frederick, and Marcia Gordon and husband Walter, Middletown. In addition she leaves seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandsons, her brother Joseph Bradshaw and sister-in-law Katherine Bradshaw. She also leaves her remaining dear friends from her graduation class at FHS.
A memorial service will be held on Sept. 14, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church in Middletown. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. with the service at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown, MD 21769 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101.
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, is in charge, of arrangements.