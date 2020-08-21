Eva Dean, of Middletown, died Wednesday, August 19. Arrangements are by Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, MD.
Real-time menu updates from the social media feeds of Frederick restaurants offering takeout and delivery. To add your business, call 301-662-1163. Browse at FrederickNewsPost.com/Marketplace/Curbside.
Real-time menu updates from the social media feeds of Frederick restaurants offering takeout and delivery. To add your business, call 301-662-1163. Browse at FrederickNewsPost.com/Marketplace/Curbside.
News-Post social
Keep the conversation about local news & events going by joining us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Recent updates from The News-Post and also from News-Post staff members are compiled below.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
Long & Foster Real Estate Frederick