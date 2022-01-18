Eva Jean Miller, 69, of Emmitsburg, died on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at BridgingLife in Westminster. Born June 2, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Ralph Edward, Sr. and Helen Marie (Ridenour) Sharer.
Eva was “The World’s Greatest Grandmother”; she enjoyed spending time with her family and cherished her grand-puppies. She enjoyed going to Hollywood Casino at Charlestown Races, playing bingo and time at the beach.
Surviving is her Daughter Jean Little (Tommy Jr.); grandchildren, Shawn, Carrie and Caleb Little, all of Emmitsburg; sister, Sherry Tester; brother, Lloyd Sharer both of Woodsboro; special niece, Amy Eyler; special friend, Bea Eichelberger; many nieces and nephews; and four legged friends, Cooper, Shadow and Sophie.
Eva was predeceased by sisters, Ann Cool, Janice Eyler and Shirley Fuhrman; brother, Ralph Edward, Jr.; brother-in-law Jamie Eyler and her dog Buddie.
