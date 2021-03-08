Evan Carpenter, 31, of Westfield, MA, passed away unexpectedly at home on March 4, 2021. He was born in Richmond, VA on July 7, 1989 to Gary Carpenter and Darlene (Magdalenski) Bernier-Thayer.
He attended schools of Maryland and was a graduate of Linganore High School. Throughout his life he has various jobs, including maintenance manager work in several places. Evan had a love for outdoors, including fishing, hunting, and marksmanship. He was a successful practicing Jiu-Jitsu Master earning many belts and awards. His passions were motorcycling and collecting and creating Samurai Swords. Evan had a great love for his dogs Coco and Wewe.
He is survived by his loving mother, Darlene of Westfield, his father, Gary Carpenter of Mt. Pleasant, TX, his grandmother, Chris Whatley of Mt. Pleasant TX, his brother, William Thayer III of Maryland, his sister, Caitlin Ann Thayer of Westfield, MA, his aunts, Mona Desai and her husband Abhijit of Longmeadow, MA, Bethany Magdalenski and partner Bill Graham of Goshen, MA his Uncle Chris Magdalenski of Agawam, MA and many other dear family and friends, cousins and stepfamily members.
All services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Drozdal Funeral Home of Northampton, MA has been entrusted with his services
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made in Evan’s memory to any dog rescue of your choice.
For more information, or to leave a message of personal condolence to the family, please visit Drozdalfuneralhome.com.