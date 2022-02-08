Evelyn C. Hurst

Born Aug. 17, 1931, she is the daughter of Lila Menchey of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, and Grover Showe, of Frederick. She is preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Hurst; siblings, Thelma (Showe) Smith, Mildred (Showe) Cauliflower, Grace (Warren) Scotland, Raymond Warren and Maurice Warren.
She has four children: Floyd “Randy” Hurst, of Frederick, Robert Hurst (Rhea Eckenrode), of Thurmont, Steven Hurst, of Frederick, and Joy Hurst, of Frederick. She has four grandchildren: Melissa (Hurst) Zottola and husband Timothy, of South Carolina, Angela Hurst with Charles Strine, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, Heather (Hurst) Mooney, of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, with Thomas Brozik, and Steven Hurst Jr. and wife Carrie (Gravelly) of Boonsboro. She has eight great-grandchildren: Alexis Zottola, of Columbia, South Carolina, Christian and Brianna Lilly, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, Hunter, Jacob and Wyatt Mooney, of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, and Olivia and Jaxson Hurst, of Boonsboro, Maryland.
She worked for 26 years as a telephone operator for C&P then went to Hagerstown to work when AT&T took over. She retired in 1989. She started her second career at the C. Burr Artz Public Library as a page. She worker another 25 years and retired in 2015.
In her spare time, she loved to sit in her favorite chair, usually with a cat on her lap, and read and work in the flower gardens. She enjoyed monthly lunches with the POOFs (Past Operators of Frederick).
Family and friends can gather at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701, on Thursday Feb. 10, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. A funeral will be held at the funeral home on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Her pallbearers are Timothy Zottola, Melissa Zottola, Alexis Zottola, Angela Hurst, Christian Lilly and Steven Hurst Jr.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701.
Online condolences can be made at keeneybasford.com.