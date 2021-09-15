Evelyn Cline

Evelyn M. Cline, New Market, passed away peacefully at Country Meadows Sept. 11, 2021. She was born Dec. 23, 1929, to Herbert and Ruth Harrison. She was the wife of Charles R. Cline Jr., who predeceased her in June, 2020.
She and Charles owned and operated a dairy farm, where she was a housewife, helping with all the many daily chores and raising their children. She then became a long-term employee of the Frederick County Public School System, working as a teacher’s aide at New Market Elementary and Kemptown Elementary until her retirement.
Over the years, she was involved with the New Market Grange and the New Market Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxillary.
She is survived by two sons, Donald W. Cline, Rehoboth, Delaware, and Charles (Chuck) R. (Bobbi Sue) Cline III, of New Market; and a daughter, Patricia (Patty) A. (Glen) Staley, also of New Market. She leaves four grandchildren, Kendall (Eddie) Stup, Jarrett Nash, Chad Cline (fiance Hannah) and Amanda Cline; two great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Riley Stup; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Elizabeth (Libby) Luebbing.
Private graveside service will be held at the Christ Reformed Cemetery, Middletown. Arrangements are with the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, Frederick.
In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that if you would like to do so, donations be made to your favorite charity.