Evelyn Cook

Evelyn Mae Cook, 82 of Martinsburg, West Virginia, formerly of Walkersville, Maryland, and Frederick, Maryland, passed away at WVU Medical Center in Martinsburg, West Virginia, on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, after a lengthy illness. Born Oct. 20, 1939, in Frederick, Maryland, she was the daughter of Raymond T. Ahalt Sr. and Ida E. Ahalt.
Evelyn was a 1957 graduate of Middletown High School. She was blessed with a wonderful marriage to Irving Douglas Cook Sr. for 48 years. Together, they raised five children and delighted in eight grandchildren. Evelyn took great joy in the four great-grandchildren who came along over the past six years.
Evelyn was a talented cook and worked much of her career in the food service industry. She formerly owned and operated Joe & Dominick’s Pizza in Frederick. Following that, she worked in the deli section at Weis grocery.
She was a very loving and devoted mother. She enjoyed spending time with her large family and many friends. Evelyn was a fan of the Washington Redskins and Baltimore Orioles. Her many interests and hobbies included gardening, reading, jigsaw puzzles, sudoku, cooking and more.
Evelyn was predeceased by her husband, Irving D. Cook Sr.; her daughter, Joyce E. Cook; and grandson, Eric L. Aleshire.
She is survived by daughters, Dinah Lynn Rippeon (Richard), Lori Ann Aleshire and Dawn Marie Cook; her son, Irving D. Cook, Jr. (Celeste Rollins); seven grandchildren, Ricky Rippeon, Heather Fountain, Stephanie Cook, Sammi Aleshire, Cricket Cook, Nikki Cook and Jaden Cook; and four great-grandchildren, Skylar and Hailey Rippeon, Claire Cook and Camden Fountain. Her beloved dog, Ruckus, was a constant, devoted and loyal companion who remains in the care of the family.
Visitation will take place on Monday, Nov. 15 from 5-7 p.m. at the Chapel Mausoleum of Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick, where a funeral service will be held at 11a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
Flowers or memorial contributions can be sent to Resthaven Memorial Gardens.