Evelyn Creager

Evelyn Virginia Heffner Creager, 82, loving wife of Richard A. Creager, of Walkersville, MD, died on May 20, 2021, after several years battle with Alzheimer’s.
She was born on Aug. 25, 1938 in Jefferson, MD, the youngest of five children. She was the daughter of the late Elmer U. Heffner and Dorothy Heffner Stroup.
She graduated from Frederick High School in the Class of 1956.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Richard Creager, two sons, Richard Creager Jr. of Frederick and Robert Creager (Lisa) of Huntersville, NC and two grandchildren, Jack and Lainey Creager also of NC.
She was especially close to her niece, Cathy Barrett (Chris), who was born on her 18th birthday and she was like an extra grandmother to her daughter Katerina. She is also survived by her sister Alice Droneburg of Frederick and sister-in-law Tina Karinshak of Greencastle, PA, as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded by her sister Betty Stull (George), brothers George Heffner (Helen), Charles Heffner (Mary) and brothers-in-law Fred Karinshak and Donald Droneburg.
Prior to the birth of her children, she was employed by the catalog department of Sears-Roebuck in downtown Frederick. When her children were grown she was employed by Galaxy (Experient) until her retirement in 2000.
Evelyn always enjoyed doing crafts and participated in the Thurmont Colorfest. While a stay-at-home mom she was a longtime member and past president of the Glade Valley Homemakers Club. She was also an active member of the Walkersville United Methodist Church where she served on various committees. Following her retirement she helped in the founding of “WOW” (Workout Women), a social group that met at the gym.
Evelyn and her husband enjoyed many hobbies together including fishing, gardening, and travel. They enjoyed their trips to Alaska, Hawaii, Branson, Williamsburg, North Carolina, and Ocean City, MD.
Family was always important to her and they hosted a 4th of July family reunion at their house every year where the star of the show was the homemade ice cream and front row view of the Walkersville Carnival fireworks.
The family would like to thank their caring neighbors, friends and caregivers for their support during this trying time and over the past several years.
There will be no immediate memorial service, instead a celebration of her life will be held with an ice cream social around her birthday this summer.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Walkersville United Methodist Church (22 Main St, Walkersville MD 21793) or to Kline Hospice House (7000 Kimmel Road Mt Airy MD, 21771).
Arrangements are being handled by Stauffer Funeral Home P.A. Condolences and remembrances can be left at Staufferfuneralhome.com.