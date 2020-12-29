Evelyn “Ev” Hoyle Higbie
April 26, 1930-Dec. 12, 2020
Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to Harold Hoyle and Janet Lacey Hoyle. Her family moved to Silver Spring, Maryland during her teenage years where she met her husband, Robert Higbie. They were married for 67 years. After retirement, they moved to Frederick, Maryland.
Ev is survived by her husband, Robert Higbie; her sisiter, Janet Huddelson and husband, Charles Huddelson of Tennessee; her daughter, Debi Higbie-Holmes and husband, William Holmes, of Ijamsville, Maryland; and her three granddaughters, Aubury Holmes, of Charleston, South Carolina, Kelsey Holmes of Angels Camp, California, and Brinley Holmes, of Frederick, Maryland; many friends; and a large extended family.
Throughout her life, Ev was an excellent student. She graduated from Calvin Coolidge High School and then Western Maryland College, where she majored in biology and minored in Latin and English.
After college, she worked at Johns Hopkins as a research scientist. She later worked for AT&T and University Nursing Home in the activities department. Ev also took great joy in volunteering for her community to include 12 years of volunteerism at Schifferstadt Museum in Frederick, Maryland.
She was an accomplished pianist, artist, gardener and bridge player. She enjoyed crafts, sewing and quilting. She was always busy doing something but never too busy to spend time with friends, family and animals.
As quoted from a long time friend, “I will always remember her as a lovely woman, who was kind, intelligent, creative, artistic and an animal lover.”
Ev believed that the benevolent fund at Homewood was a very worthwhile endeavor. For those wishing to make a donation in her memory, contributions may be made to Homewood at Crumland Farms Benevolent Fund, 7407 Willow Road, Frederick, MD 21702.