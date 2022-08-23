Evelyn Fulton

Evelyn Vidal Fulton, 82, of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, formerly of Littlestown, Pennsylvania, Frederick, Maryland, and Bronx, New York passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Genesis Healthcare Center, with her daughter at her side. She was the loving companion of the late Edward A. “Auggie” Wehrman; they shared 22 years together before his passing in March of this year.
Born June 26, 1940, in Bronx, New York, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Vidal and the late Palmira (Vazquez) Meca.
She was a retired licensed practical nurse. She was employed at North Hampton Manor Nursing Home, Sibley Memorial Hospital, and Mount Airy Nursing Home.
In her earlier years, she attended PS75 in New York, and Grace H. Dodge Vocational High School. She obtained an associate degree in psychology and sociology.
She enjoyed sewing, snow skiing, water skiing, tennis and hunting. In 1991, she began a crafting venture, Craft on the Side, with some friends. She took her wares of handwoven baskets, church dolls, quilts and fresh-made herb vinegars and other country-style home accessories. She then joined a quilting club in Littlestown, where she enjoyed making patriotic quilts for our veterans with her club members.
Evelyn is survived by two children, Deborah Fulton, of Frankford, Delaware, and Bruce Fulton, of St. Augustine, Florida; a sister, Lillian Meca Vavrick, of Stafford, Virginia; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three nieces; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to her parents and companion, Evelyn was preceded in death by her stepfather, Albert Meca; and a brother, Albert J. Meca.
A time to share memories with the family, and an opportunity to view, will be from 1-1:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at the Wetzel Funeral Home and Crematory, 549 Carlisle St., Hanover, Pennsylvania. Burial will be in Christ Church Cemetery, Littlestown. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Evelyn can be made to Gift of Life Donor Progam. Please make checks payable to “Transplant Foundation” and mail to: Gift of Life Donor Program, 401 N. Third St., Philadelphia, PA 19123.