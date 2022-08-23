Evelyn Fulton

Evelyn Vidal Fulton, 82, of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, formerly of Littlestown, Pennsylvania, Frederick, Maryland, and Bronx, New York passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Genesis Healthcare Center, with her daughter at her side. She was the loving companion of the late Edward A. “Auggie” Wehrman; they shared 22 years together before his passing in March of this year.

Born June 26, 1940, in Bronx, New York, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Vidal and the late Palmira (Vazquez) Meca.