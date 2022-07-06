Evelyn Granger

Evelyn Louise Granger (Walter), age 84, passed away at home in Ijamsville, Maryland, on July 2, 2022, after a lengthy illness. Her loving husband of 65 years, Lenny, was by her side, as well as their dog Kambel. Evelyn was born April 2, 1938, in Travilah, Maryland, and was a faithful servant to God and a member of St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Church of Urbana.
An only child, Evelyn was predeceased by her parents, Estelle Rachel Walter (Cheeks) and Aubrey Ignatius Walter. She was also predeceased by her daughter, Sharon Louise Crummitt (Granger); and son-in-law, Albert Sylvester Crummitt Jr.
Evelyn is survived by her husband, Leonard (Lenny) Granger; and their son, Randy Granger and wife Terry, of New Market, Maryland. Grandma will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren, Sarah Virts and husband Josh, of Knoxville, Maryland, Matt Crummitt, of Ijamsville, Maryland, and girlfriend Katie Bones, of Woodbridge, Virginia, Jackie Brohawn and husband Paul, of New Market, Maryland, Brian Kujawski and wife Susan, of Taylors, South Carolina, and Erin Granger. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Colten, and Hudson and Saylor Kujawski, of Taylors, South Carolina. She enjoyed spending time with the pride and joy of her life, her great-grandchildren, Lucas and Lily Virts, of Knoxville, Maryland.
Evelyn enjoyed many adventures in her life, camping, spending time fishing, and clamming on Chincoteague Island. The highlight for Evelyn each year was hosting Christmas for her family though she had to endure the never-ending teasing about her meticulous method of putting icicles on the Christmas tree, then removing and saving them for the next year.
Evelyn will be fondly remembered by her beloved family and many friends from the Urbana Senior Center. Childhood friends for over 75 years, Evelyn, Ella Ennis, Evelyn Steele and Addie Ontrich had lunch together as often as possible. Their lifelong friendship held a special place in Evelyn’s heart.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Evelyn to Frederick Health Hospice.
A celebration of Life will be held Friday, July 15 at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, Maryland, from 5-6:30 p.m., with a memorial service from 6:30-7 p.m. Online condolences may be shared at keeneybasford.com.