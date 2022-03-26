Evelyn Himes

Evelyn Lucille (Reynolds) Himes, of Knoxville, Maryland, passed away from this world peacefully at home, Wednesday March 23, 2022. She was born Jan. 6, 1934, in Harpers Ferry West Virginia, the daughter of the late Lester M. Reynolds and Lucille Crum Reynolds.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Samuel Newton Himes Sr. and was the last of her immediate family of 11 siblings including, Doris Izzo, Kathleen Henretty, Robert Reynolds, Pauline Reeser, Bernard (Bernie/Sonny) Reynolds, Emma June Reynolds (infant), Margaret (Dee Dee) Webber, Lester (Buddy) Reynolds, Bonnie Deener, and Violet Charlene Reynolds (infant). She also was preceded in death by her grandchildren, Michele Catherine Himes, Derek Kyle Wisner, and Bruce James Himes.
Evelyn retired from C&P/AT&T, where she was a telephone operator. She and Sam bought and ran a small grocery store in Sandy Hook, Maryland, where they supplied tackle and bait to the locals and sold sandwiches and supplies for the hikers of the Appalachian Trail and C&O Canal.
Evelyn loved people and gatherings of family and friends. She enjoyed playing Bingo once a week at the Brunswick Ambulance Company, the local carnivals (where they used corn to mark the numbers) the Brunswick Fire hall, and later the Eagles club in Brunswick where she had many friends. She was a member of the Pleasant Valley Baptist Church in Gapland, Maryland. Clayton Clark, her pastor, visited most weeks and had become an important friend of the family.
She is survived by her children, Samuel N. Himes, Jr. (Kim), Marty Allen Himes (Earlene) and Deena D. Wisner; her grandchildren, Christina Himes, Garry Himes, Samuel Himes III, Dan Wisner (Aubrey), Dean Wisner (Kyrsten) and Darby Wisner; several great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be held Monday, March 28, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Eackles-Spencer & Norton Funeral Home, 256 Halltown Road, Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, with the Rev. Clayton Clark officiating. Interment will follow at Brownsville Heights Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Sunday, March 27, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701
Condole nces may be expressed at eackles-spencerfuneralhome.com