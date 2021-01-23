Evelyn Irene Moore, 85, of Thurmont, passed from this life on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Gettysburg Hospital. She was the wife of U. Wendric Moore, Jr. They were married on March 26, 1953, and would have celebrated 68 years of marriage this March. Born on August 6, 1935, in Browningsville, MD, she was the daughter of John H. McElfresh and Evelyn M. (Rippeon) McElfresh.
Irene was born at home and raised on the family farm, and was Frederick County Farm Queen in 1952. She and her husband enjoyed farming, and moved to their dairy farm, known as "Glen Easkey Farm," in Thurmont, in 1965. In 1966, she began her career at C & P Telephone (Later known as Bell Atlantic and then Verizon). After retiring from Verizon, Irene worked as a bus aide for Frederick County Public Schools.
Irene loved to plan and host family gatherings, especially Christmas, her favorite holiday. Many happy memories were created at these gatherings. She loved her family above everything, and cherished each addition as they came along. Along with her husband, she spent many years attending events and activities for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed!
She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church for many years and was a former president and member of C&P Telephone Pioneers. Irene also volunteered at Vindobona Nursing Home and assisted with the MS Walk, and the Labor Day Picnic at Our Lady of Mount Carmel for many years.
After retirement, Irene and her husband enjoyed traveling, having visited numerous destinations, including Ireland.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children: Deborah Jones of Taneytown, Chuck Moore and wife Laurie of Thurmont, Patricia Goff and husband Fredrick of Thurmont, Teresa Kaas and husband Charles of Thurmont, Michael Moore of Wolfsville, Kevin Moore and wife Dina of Taneytown, Cynthia Kokoski and husband Theodore of Thurmont and Joseph Moore and wife Marion of Thurmont. She is also survived by her 16 grandchildren and 7 spouses, 29 great-grandchildren and 2 spouses and 5 great-great-grandchildren. Her 30th great-grandchild will arrive in July.
Irene also leaves behind a sister, Ann Pearre, sisters-in-law Lisa McElfresh, Kathleen Hall, Patricia Meunier and husband Robert, Ora Gaver and Delia Coulby and husband Eugene; brothers-in-law Daniel Moore and Thaddeus Moore and wife Christine, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Trenton Jones; a sister, Margaret McElfresh; brothers Calvin and Kenneth McElfresh, Sr., as well as sisters-in-law Marilyn Etzler and husband Truman and Patricia Moore, and brothers-in-law: Emmett Pearre, William Moore and wife Judith, Allen Moore and Stephen Gaver.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to a charity of one's choice.
In addition to funeral services, a celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.