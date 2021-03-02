Evelyn Korrell

Evelyn Irene Korrell, 102, quietly and peacefully passed into the presence of her Lord Feb. 25, 2021.
Born in Frederick County, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Eleanor Kemp. She was the second of 10 Children.
Evelyn was a member of the Edgewood Church of God. She loved the Lord and was a faithful member of church and the church choir. She was a Sunday school teacher for many years and enjoyed visiting shut-ins in the community. She loved to sing and enjoyed singing with her brothers and sisters. She enjoyed working outside, working in her garden and cleaning her house.
She was predeceased by her husband, Frank B. Korrell Jr.; one son, Lee Frank Korrell; one granddaughter, Kerri Korrell; one son-in-law, Kenneth Rice; six sisters; and one brother. She is survived by four children, Irene Sargeant and husband Bill, Fleet Korrell and wife Violet, Nancy Rice and Janet Rice and husband Donald; grandchildren, Fleet Korrell Jr., Brian Korrell, David Rice, Rick Rice, Ryan Rice and Lee Frank Korrell Jr.; seven great-grandchilren; two great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Paul Kemp, of Ranson, West Virginia, and Ralph Kemp, of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 4 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Anyone wanting to attend is welcome. Contributions may be made in her memory to Edgewood Church of God, 8204 Edgewood Church Road, Frederick, MD 21702. Services are entrusted to Keeney & Basford Funeral Home.