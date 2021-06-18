Evelyn L. Thomas

Evelyn Louise Thomas, age 84, of Tuscarora, Maryland, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Frederick Health Hospital. She was the loving wife of the late Gene Earl Thomas. They were married in Gaithersburg, Feb. 6, 1960.
She was born Dec.21, 1936, in Luray, Virginia, a daughter of the late John R. and Mamie L. Miller.
Mrs. Thomas was a graduate of Damascus High School, Damascus, Maryland, and she had worked for the National Geographic Society in Gaithersburg.
She leaves to cherish her love and memories a daughter, Terry L. Thomas of Tuscarora, Maryland; a sister, Virginia Woodard of Frederick, Maryland; a sister-in-law, Nettie Thomas of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia; grandchildren, Raymond Thomas (Christine) of Falling Waters, West Virginia, James Wilcox (Gen.) of Fredericksburg, Virginia, Clark Thomas of Germantown, Maryland, and Sarah and Jamie Moxley of Sharpsburg, Maryland; her special great-grandchildren, Weslene and Ella Thomas, Jacob Wilcox, and Emmy and Hunter Moxley; many loving and caring nieces, nephews and cousins; and a host of lifelong friends and church family who gave love and support.
In addition to her parents and husband she is preceded in death by her son, Clinton and daughter, Louise; brothers Carl, Alford and Max Miller; and sisters, Ruth Woolwine, Alice Binnix and Reba Windsor.
Friends may call at Germantown Baptist Church, 17640 Riffleford Road, Germantown, Maryland, on Monday, June 21 from 11 a.m. until funeral services begin at noon. Wesley Wilcox will officiate. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
