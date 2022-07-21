Evelyn Ott

Evelyn Davis Ott, 101, was born Oct. 11, 1920, in Doubs, Maryland. She was the daughter of the late Carl J. and Mary (Stupp) Davis. Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbert; her two sisters, Helen Davis and Mary Jane Bartlett; one brother, Carl S. Davis; her son, Edward W. Ott Sr.; and grandson, Edward W. Ott Jr.
She lived most of her life in Doubs and just the last few years in Brunswick at Life in the Country Assisted Living. She was a lifelong member of the Doubs/Epworth United Methodist Church. She worked in several Frederick stores and at her family’s little store in Doubs. She liked to walk every day and was known for her smile and her sand tart cookies. Her daughter-in-law, Christine, and grandson, Thomas Ott, in Doubs, took care of her for many years until dementia became too much.
She is also survived by her daughter, Judy (Kevin) Pindzia; grandsons, Mack Neikirk and Bill Neikirk; and great-grandson, Joseph Neikirk, all in North Carolina.
A memorial service will be held at noon Sunday at Doubs/Epworth United Methodist Church. Memorial donations may be sent to Doubs/Epworth United Methodist Church, 5131 Doubs Road, Adamstown, MD 21710, in place of flowers.